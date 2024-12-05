PETALING JAYA: Presently as the heatwave grips the Southeast Asian region, it is not surprising to find Malaysia listed as one of the hottest Southeast Asian countries in a recent ranking.

In an Instagram post by @seasia.stats, Kuala Lumpur has come in seventh place as the capital city with the hottest temperature at 34°C.

The list included major or capital cities in the Southeast Asian region recording the highest temperatures according to the findings from weather forecast website AccuWeather’s update from last Monday (May 6).

Meanwhile, Yangon takes the first spot with a scorching 39°C, Bangkok in second place at 38°C and Ho Chi Minh in third place at 36°C.

The other major cities include Manila in fourth place (36°C), Phnom Penh in fifth place (36°C), Vientiane in sixth place (36°C), Singapore in eighth place (33°C), Bandar Seri Begawan in ninth place (33°C), Jakarta (33°C) in tenth place and Dili (31°C) in last place.

“It is estimated that the temperature will continue to rise to 45.9°C, and the very hot conditions are expected to persist for the next few days,” the post said.

Meanwhile, today’s reading showed that temperatures have dropped by a few degrees. Kuala Lumpur’s temperature was recorded at 31°C.

The temperature in Yangon dropped to 35°C according to today’s AccuWeather’s forecast while Bangkok dropped to 37°C and Ho Chi Minh’s temperature remained constant at 36°C.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Vientaine recorded a jump to 37°C while Phnom Penh had a slight drop to 35°C with Manila remaining the same temperature at 36°C.

Besides that, temperatures in Jakarta slightly rose to 34°C while Dili also recorded an increase to 32°C however, Singapore recorded a drop to 32°C.