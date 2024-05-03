KL Rapid bus catches fire, anxious moments for seven passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven passengers of a KL Rapid bus had a fright of their lives when the vehicle caught fire in Jalan Syed Putra heading to Jalan Klang Lama here at about 8 this morning.

Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station Senior Operations Commander Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Razali said the station received a call at 8.06 am before 16 firemen and six fire engines from the Hang Tuah and Seputeh stations rushed to the location.

He said a motorcyclist alerted the bus driver of the flame at the back portion of the bus.

“The bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle by the roadside and turned off the engine,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the bus was 90 per cent destroyed and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. -Bernama