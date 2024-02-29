KLIA has to look into weaknesses of poor survey ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) should be acknowledged any weaknesses in term of services and improve from time to time.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said however he is aware that there are already many reforms that have been carried out by KLIA management currently.

“As Malaysians we have to see what is the main reason why KLIA has been recognised as one of the airports that does not provide the best service.

“But with so many reforms seen made by the KLIA management, it shows the continuous efforts are ongoing but whatever weaknesses found must be acknowledged and improved,” he said.

He told reporters after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony and the Presentation of the Malaysian Handicraft Standard today.

Recently, a website (Businessfinancing.co.uk) listed KLIA as the eighth worst airport in Asia based on sharing experiences of business travellers.

Today, the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia) signed an MoU with six local Institutions of higher education (IPT) to establish strategic cooperation in terms of research, preparation, marketing and technology.

The six IPTs are Universiti Pendikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Malavsia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniszA) and the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA). .

Earlier, Khairul Firdaus in his speech said the initiative showed the commitment of all parties in carrying out the mandate under the MADANI Economic Framework by empowering the people through the field of higher education.

“Therefore, it is our hope at the ministry and Kraftangan Malaysian that this strategic collaboration will boost the excellence of local higher education. Apart from that this effort can also improve the quality of study content,“ he said.

In the same programme, Khairul Firdaus also presented the Malaysian Craft Standard assessment certificates to 154 craft entrepreneurs to strengthen and increase the competitiveness of local craft entrepreneurs. -Bernama