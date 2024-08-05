KPDN Labuan seize RM23,000 worth of chocolate labelled ‘no palm oil’

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living seized imported chocolate labelled ‘No Palm Oil’ worth RM23,704.90 from two shops in this duty-free island on Monday (May 6).

Its director Junaidah Arbain said the seizure was following a raid on a sundry shop (Kedai Serbaneka) and a duty-free shop in downtown Labuan.

She said the seizure was in accordance with the Trade Descriptions (Prohibition of Use of Statement, Expression or Indication) (Oil Palm Product and Palm Oil Goods) Regulations 2022.

The regulations stipulate that any labelling which discriminates against palm oil products is prohibited.

She said under the offence, offenders could face a fine of up to RM250,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years if found guilty of using labels that discriminate against palm oil products.

“This seizure underscores the government’s commitment to upholding regulations aimed at promoting fair trade practices and protecting the interest of the palm oil industry,” she told Bernama today.

Junaidah Arbain urged the public to report any instances of discriminatory labelling found on food products, to the nearest ministry office.