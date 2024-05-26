KPDN, PDCK step up measures to prevent subsidy leaks at border

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Kelantan Caltex Dealers Association (PDCK) will continue to collaborate to combat the leakage of subsidies at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said that for cases at the border, they focus on the 96-kilometre river area between Kelantan and Thailand.

“We have a special unit together with other agencies including the military, police, the Immigration Department (JIM), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to prevent leakage involving supplies such as diesel, cooking oil, sugar, and flour.

“The most challenging issue is when perpetrators cross the border, as our jurisdiction is limited to this state only,“ he told Bernama recently.

Meanwhile, PDCK chairman Che Din Mohamad said that petrol station operators in Kelantan have stated their commitment to continue following government guidelines to prevent diesel subsidy leakage by irresponsible parties.

“If we receive reports of leakage with solid evidence among petrol station operators, especially within our association, we will not hesitate to hand the matter over to the authorities.

“The association frequently holds meetings to discuss issues and concerns, as well as to provide briefings on current issues announced by the government, to ensure petrol station operators do not engage in illegal activities,“ he said.