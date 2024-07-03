KPDN to ensure allocation spent wisely with no leakage: Armiizan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will ensure its allocation is spent wisely to avoid any leakage so that the people can benefit from it.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said every sen allocated to the ministry would be channelled for programmes to deal with the cost of living issue.

“It is important that every sen is spent to achieve the goal and have a big impact on the people,“ he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today which was also attended by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

This was in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahi’s announcement that the government injected RM200 million for the Payung Rahmah initiative through the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024.

The initiative under Payung Rahmah was introduced to help people face various challenges related to the increase in the cost of living, especially when the country and the economy are recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding Amir Hamzah’s presence at the assembly, Armizan said it was to reflect the “whole of government approach” emphasised by the Unity government.

He said the cooperation between the KPDN and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is important in dealing with the cost of living problem and ensuring that programmes planned by the government are implemented and achieve their goals.

“The retargeting of diesel subsidies needs close cooperation between MOF and KPDN. Programmes such as the Rahmah Cash Donation (STR) and Rahmah Basic Aid (SARA) are among the government’s agendas that directly address the cost of living.

“It demands the close cooperation of MOF and KPDN to assess the extent of the implementation of the programmes and their impact in mitigating’ the cost of living issue,“ he said.-Bernama