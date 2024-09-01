KPKM allocates RM50m to compensate flood-affected farmers, breeders, fishermen

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has allocated RM50 million from the Agricultural Disaster Fund to compensate up to 50 per cent of the losses incurred by farmers, breeders and fishermen affected by the floods.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said based on the initial reports received, the agro-food sector in Kelantan has incurred an estimated total loss of over RM20 million involving 1,875 individuals.

“The severely affected areas include Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Machang, Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang,“ he told reporters after the Kelantan Sentuhan Agro MADANI programme here today, which was also attended by Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin.

Earlier, Mohamad also presented food baskets to over 200 farmers, breeders and fishermen who were affected by the recent floods.

Elaborating, Mohamad said KPKM's initiatives are crucial in aiding flood-affected target groups to recover, contributing to the growth of the country's agriculture and agri-food sector.

He said the scope of food security is not solely under the responsibility of KPKM but involves the collective effort of all parties in line with the concept 'Food Security Is a Shared Responsibility.'

“To strengthen food security further, a total of RM400 million has been allocated in the 2024 Budget to implement various specific initiatives with a focus on increasing domestic production and self-sufficiency rates of key food commodities.

“Of this amount, RM150 million is allocated for collaboration with state governments to optimise land use for improving crop and livestock yields.

“One of KPKM’s long-term goals is to enhance irrigation and drainage infrastructure in non-padi cultivation areas, aiming to enable crops to be cultivated twice a year,“ he said adding that cooperation and support from state governments are crucial for this initiative. -Bernama