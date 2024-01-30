KPKT resolves 11,361 TPPS cases in 2023, highest in history - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) successfully resolved a total of 11,361 Housing and Strata Management Tribunal (TPPS) cases last year, said minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that of the total, 1,331 cases involved homebuyers’ claims and 10,030 cases involved strata management claims.

“The number of cases successfully resolved is 99.87 per cent or 11,361 cases in 2023, which is the highest in history,“ he told a press conference here today.

Nga said the highest case registration for both tribunals was also recorded in 2023 with 11,263 cases registered compared to 9,617 cases in the previous year.

The main focus of the TPPS is to resolve disputes and adjudicate claims of homebuyers and strata management with integrity, cost efficiency and in the shortest possible time.

Nga said the e-TPS system, which was launched on Sept 12 last year, has so far recorded 1,500 cases filed online by the public.

He said the system is more convenient and time-saving as filing of claims and payments can be done online without having to go to the TPPS counters. -Bernama