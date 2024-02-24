KSM to ensure skill courses offered updated, suitable to market needs

BUTTERWORTH: The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) will always ensure skill courses offered at its institutions, especially its industrial training institutes, are always updated and in line with market needs.

Its minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong said it was to ensure students obtain the latest skills and would be capable of obtaining better salaries.

“We see the institutes’ marketability exceeds 90 per cent and it’s okay, our problem now is not everyone will obtain high salaries.

“What we want to do is ensure skills and certificates can help secure jobs with better salaries when they hit the job market,” he told reporters after attending a handover ceremony at the Perai Industrial Training Institute here today, which was also attended by his ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and Yayasan Mahir Malaysia president Datuk P Sri Ganes.

Under the public-private sector partnership, the Perai institute received an electric vehicle (EV) and an EV system worth RM250,000 from Autotronics Center Of Excellent and a RM6,000 drone from SG Education Group Berhad.

Sim said that for a start, the Perai Industrial Training Institute would implement EV-related and drone technology programmes through nine training modules and offer various short-term courses to public and agencies and industry players.

“We do offer EV courses previously using simulations and through these donated EVs, trainees can gain direct experience and learn how to handle EV systems.

“This Perai institute will be the first to offer EV courses and maybe other training institutes will also offer such courses, depending on ministry funds and I welcome private companies to contribute as our trainees will be their workers in the future,” he said, adding that the Perai Training Institute would be rebranded as the Penang Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre of Excellence targetting small and medium industries as its main customer base. - Bernama