KTMB : Over 80% of ETS tickets for Aidilfitri sold

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 80 per cent of the 119,880 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) electric train service (ETS) tickets for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel period from April 1 to April 15 have been sold as of this morning.

KTMB chief corporate officer Suhaimi Yaacob (pix) said that 37 per cent of the 15,120 additional ETS tickets have also been snapped up.

“KTMB has lately been using the digital platform for ticket sales and, as of today, buyers can check up to six months ahead for ticket purchases.

“We hope that our ticket sales for this year’s Ramadan month will be as successful as previous years,” he told Bernama today.

He said the additional ETS tickets comprised six services, namely two for KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral, two for KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral and two express lane services for KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral.

“For trips to the East Coast, as our users know, we’ll continue with the nostalgia or the push and pull train, for which we have one trip per day from JB Central to Tumpat.

“We have also prepared a special train for Aidilfitri, which is from KL Sentral to Tumpat and vice versa. Both services, be it on the West Coast or East Coast, have received very good response,” he said.

Suhaimi said that, in conjunction with Aidilfitri, KTMB also displays interesting historical places that tourists can visit in Malaysia on their trains.

In addition, he said KTMB also sells souvenirs from their collaboration with small local traders which can be purchased online via the KTMB and Shopee websites.

Given the expected busy situation at all KTMB stations nationwide ahead of Aidilfitri, he advised the public to head to the train stations earlier than usual to avoid congestion.

Earlier Suhaimi and several KTMB management staff visited Wisma Bernama here to present the breaking of fast delicacies in the hope that it will further strengthen ties between both parties in publishing news related to KTMB services. -Bernama