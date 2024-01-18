Kuala Terengganu Court Complex evacuated after bomb scare

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Kuala Terengganu Court Complex was evacuated earlier today after police received a bomb threat.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said they received a call from a security personnel at the complex at 7.30 am about a mystery bomb-like package left in front of the court complex gate.

“A team from the Criminal Investigation Division and the Bomb Disposal Unit in Kuala Terengganu rushed to the scene immediately after the call.

“Upon inspection, the team found a white-wrapped package with A4 paper filled batteries. We believe there was also fragments from a torchlight inside the package,“ he said when contacted today.

The police disposed the material as there was no explosive elements were found.

Mazli said the case items were sent to the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Forensic Unit for further assessment

“Police also conducted an inspection at the court complex. No other threats were found in the area,” he said.

Mazli said the motive of the case is still under investigation, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.–Bernama