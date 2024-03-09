Fahmi calls for civil discussion of draft MoU on allocation for opposition MPs

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil called for a civil discussion on the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning allocations for opposition Members of Parliament rather than publicising it in the media.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) communications director, stated that when the party was in the opposition, they held constructive discussions with former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and did not air such matters in the media.

“When I was in the opposition, we discussed these matters with Bera (Ismail Sabri). We did not discuss them with the media. So, if they follow our previous approach—discussing matters properly and respectfully—there would be no issues.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has already said that this is just a draft. Come forward, share your views, and we can discuss,” he said during a press conference following the Cabinet Meeting here today.

He added that the opposition should emulate PH’s previous approach, which ultimately allowed for the allocation to be provided.

“We managed everything in an orderly, constructive manner, which ultimately led to stability and the allocation being secured. More importantly, we successfully implemented several reforms that we had hoped for.

“I urge Perikatan Nasional’s Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and the opposition members to meet with Fadillah promptly to discuss these matters in a civil manner. This is the appropriate forum, not a press conference, which is improper,” he stated.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin was reported to have said that the government has set seven conditions for the opposition, including support for the government until the end of the 15th Parliament term, to enable them to receive allocations.

Takiyuddin also claimed that no allocation amounts were included in the draft MoU.