Labourer charged with voluntarily causing hurt to father

KUALA LUMPUR: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Sessions Court here today to the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his father with a machete last week.

G. Sridharan, 22, was charged with committing the act against N. Gobhi, 58, at a house in Taman Bukit Rawang Jaya, Rawang at 5.30 am last March 17.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon or means and can be punished under Section 326A of the same code for causing hurt to a family member, which provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice of the maximum terms for which he would have been liable on conviction for the offence under Section 324.

Section 324 provides imprisonment for a term which may of 10 years or a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month, as well as to not intimidate the victims and witnesses in the case.

She also set April 29 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin, while Sridharan was represented by lawyer S. Muthuveeran.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court, a security guard, R. Kiriraj, 19, pleaded not guilty to committing a similar offence, also with a machete, on his stepfather, Ibrahim Mohamad Ismail, 45.

The act was allegedly committed at a house in Batu Caves at 12.30 am last March 1.

Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered Kiriraj to report himself at a nearby police station once a month and also to not intimidate the victim and witnesses in the case.

The court set April 5 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal prosecuted, while lawyer Sarabmeet Singh represented the accused. -Bernama