Army to propose cancellation of Black Hawk lease contract

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Army (TDM) will propose the cancellation of the Black Hawk helicopter lease contract to the Ministry of Defence due to delays in the delivery of the first of four helicopters.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the army urgently required the capabilities of these assets to facilitate operational tasks and training for its personnel, but the contractor had failed to fulfill its commitment as per the agreement.

“If by May they still fail to meet this obligation, then TDM will take firm action by proposing to the ministry the cancellation of the Black Hawk lease contract, so that we can move forward. It is an urgent necessity, and we are firm with our decision,“ he told reporters after attending a passing-out parade of young soldiers at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

On April 16, Muhammad Hafizuddeain reportedly said that the army would take further action if the appointed contractor failed to deliver the first Black Hawk helicopter by the end of last month.

He was quoted as saying that TDM hoped the contractor could make the delivery of one of four Sikorsky UH-60A+ Black Hawk helicopters leased for the use of the Army Air Corps.

The parade saw 1,498 soldiers complete their training for the 199/2023 session.