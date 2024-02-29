Labuan’s Sungai Miri anti-erosion project to complete by May

LABUAN: The RM12.7 million project to prevent erosion at Sungai Miri/Sungai Pagar Beach is now set to be completed in May this year, according to Labuan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director Juniaddi Awang Tuah.

He said the project was initially scheduled to be completed within 24 months from its commencement on Nov 8, 2022, but had been given a seven-month extension due to technical issues.

He said despite the challenges encountered by the contractor, the department is dedicated to overcoming these obstacles and completing the project.

“The primary aim of the initiative is to safeguard crucial public infrastructure, including the main road connecting the city centre to Kampung Sungai Pagar and Kampung Sungai Miri,” he told Bernama today.

Juniaddi said the project also serves to protect various public facilities such as the community hall, gazebo, futsal court, bus stop, food and fish stalls, ramps and public toilets, ensuring they remain functional and accessible to the villagers.

He said it also plays a pivotal role in preventing the loss of the public beach within a 1.4 km radius. -Bernama