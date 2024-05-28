Labuan youth drowns while fishing at Pantai Batu Manikar

LABUAN: A leisurely fishing outing turned tragic today, as 18-year-old Muhammad Sharulnizam Mat Sidon, from Kampung Merinding, lost his life in the waters off Pantai Batu Manikar.

However, his friend Suhairi Rosli, also 18, managed to escape to safety.

The 5.35 pm incident occurred when Suhairi, from Kampung Lubok Temiang, sought help after a large wave engulfed Muhammad Sharulnizam.

Despite efforts by the rescue team from the Layangan Fire Station, Muhammad Sharulnizam’s body was discovered at 7.40 pm, not far from the fishing spot where he was last seen.

Layangan Fire Station chief Huzyman Malikin said the deceased was believed to have drowned after being struck by the wave.

He also commended Suhairi for his quick thinking in alerting the authorities, which led to swift action by the rescue team.