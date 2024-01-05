Land encroachment: Enforcement action taken based on solid evidence - Pahang MB

KUANTAN: The arrest of two individuals, who were accused of land encroachment of the forest area in Raub yesterday was based on solid evidence, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said that the enforcement action will not be imposed against those involved arbitrarily without reason.

“I am confident that when an arrest is made there must have been an offence committed... in my view, they (enforcement officers) have evidence and a strong reason to arrest the encroachers,” he said when met after the closing of the state People’s Representatives’ Wives Welfare Association (Teratai) annual general meeting, today.

He said this when asked to comment on media reports about the arrest of two illegal Musang King durian planters in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Sekat’, in Sungai Ruan in Raub, yesterday.

On the court’s dismissal of the judicial review application of 186 Musang King planters around Raub against the Pahang government’s decision to issue eviction notices, Wan Rosdy said that all parties must respect the court’s decision, and monitoring will continue.

On Wednesday, the Kuantan High Court dismissed a judicial review application by Musang King durian planters around Raub to challenge the Pahang government’s decision to issue eviction notices against them and ordered the planters to pay costs amounting to RM600,000 to all respondents.

In August 2020, the Musang King durian planters filed the application for a judicial review, against a state government order for them to vacate their farms in various areas in Raub, including in Sungai Ruan, Sungai Chalit, Sungai Klau, measuring about 2,167 hectares.

They named Raub District Land Administrator, Pahang Forestry director, state authorities, Pahang state government, Pahang State Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP) and Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd as respondents.