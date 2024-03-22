Langkawi Airport bags award for best airport in Asia-Pasific

PETALING JAYA: Langkawi International Airport (LGK) has once again bagged the 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport of 2 to 5 Million Passengers in Asia-Pacific for the third consecutive year.

This win was announced by Airports Council International (ACI) World

and solidifies the airport’s reputation as a top-notch facility that consistently delivers exceptional service and satisfaction to its passengers.

“In earning this prestigious recognition, the LGK airport community demonstrates an unwavering commitment to consistently delivering exceptional service standards. As Langkawi Island continues to attract global tourists, we are witnessing a resurgence in travel, highlighted by the recent introduction of new airline routes such as flydubai’s (FZ) Dubai (DBX)-LGK route.

“It is imperative that we uphold a top-notch passenger experience, not only to leave a positive impression of Malaysia but also contribute to the vision of making Langkawi an unparalleled destination,” said Malaysia Airports’ Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Rastam Shahrom in a press release.

