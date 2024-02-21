LMM, LKM licences renewal provided at Madani Rakyat Central Zone Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public looking to renew their Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) and road tax (LKM) can do so at the MADANI Rakyat Central Zone Programme, running from Feb 23 to 25.

According to the Official Malaysia MADANI Facebook page, licence renewals can be processed through the Mobile Services of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), operating from 9 am to 10 pm at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

Additionally, individuals have the opportunity to settle outstanding fines, except for cases listed in the blacklist, during the duration of the programme.

For further information, the public can visit www.malaysiamadani.gov.my. -Bernama