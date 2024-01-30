Loke: DAP ‘together with gov’t’ on issue of pension for elected reps

PUTRAJAYA: DAP is ‘together with the government’ on the issue of possible changes to the pension scheme for elected representatives, said the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said as members of the government administration and political leaders, DAP members would have no problems following the changes and were willing to sacrifice to deal with major financial challenges facing the country.

“We have no problems regarding the question of pension; DAP will be together with the government in making changes which are required to deal with the big challenges facing our country’s financial situation.

“I am confident this is the spirit we will carry in the party and government because when there are changes, political leaders need to set a good example,” Loke, who is also Transport Minister, told a press conference on special vehicle registration numbers here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been reported as saying that elected representatives receiving more than one pension payment have a moral responsibility to choose only one.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that new civil servants would be hired on contract for a brief period before the Cabinet approves a permanent non-pensionable scheme for new hires.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP, said any changes to the pension scheme for elected representatives would require amendments to the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act and the relevant state enactments.

“For example, I am also a state assemblyman; the pension for state assemblymen is a state and not federal matter. So, in a situation where a person is serving in various capacities, laws may need to be amended to restrict a person to getting only one pension,” he added. -Bernama