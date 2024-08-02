Loke to explain incident of minister’s vehicle tailgating ambulance

IPOH: Transport Minister Anthony Loke will provide an explanation regarding the incident involving a minister’s official vehicle allegedly tailgating an ambulance on the North-South Expressway recently.

“I will explain about it later,” he told reporters after launching Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s open payment system here today.

MCA Youth deputy chief Chong Yew Chuan previously urged Loke to reveal the identity of the minister concerned to prove the Unity Government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining the government’s reputation.

In another development, Loke announced that the facilities at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport will be upgraded this year, with a cost of RM8 million to be borne by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

He said the works include increasing the number of immigration and check-in counters to accommodate the rising number of passengers to Perak.

“For now, the focus is on optimising existing facilities and we will also explore ways to increase flights from more domestic and international destinations to this airport,” he said. -Bernama