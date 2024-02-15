Lorry driver in road crash that killed three soldiers pleads not guilty to dangerous driving

GURUN: The lorry driver involved in a road crash which killed three soldiers on the North-South Expressway last Feb 2 pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of dangerous driving.

Muhammad Huzaifah Azhari, 31, was charged with driving a lorry in a dangerous condition causing the death of Lance Corporal Mohd Hafiz Haris, 30, Sergeant Rozali Abdull Rani, 39, and Corporal Mohd Asri Idris, 40, at Kilometer 77.5 of the North-South Highway, northbound near Gurun at about 10.30am on Feb 2.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, if convicted.

Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad allowed Muhammad Huzaifah bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the suspension of his driver’s licence.

She also set March 6 for mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Natasha Azmi proposed bail of RM30,000, but lawyer Ummi Kalthum Zakaria, from the National Legal Aid Foundation who represented the accused, appealed for minimum bail because his client had a wife and two young children to support. - Bernama