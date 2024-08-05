M’SIA, Saudi Arabia hold talks to boost agriculture sector, market access

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Saudi Arabia held bilateral talks focusing on the agriculture sector, research, and efforts to improve market access between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

KPKM, in a statement today, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted the potential of several Malaysian products for export to Saudi Arabia, such as tropical fruits, value-added animal products and animal feed, ready-to-eat products, egg and dairy products, as well as aquatic products like frozen catfish.

The first meeting with Saudi Arabian Minister of Commerce Dr Majid Abdullah Al-Kassabi took place yesterday during Majid’s courtesy visit to Mohamad’s office here.

“During the meeting, the Saudi Arabian side shared the Saudi Vision 2030 innovation initiative, which could benefit Malaysia, particularly in the field of agriculture, and open new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries,“ the statement said.

KPKM added that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) expressed interest in continuing its existing collaboration with the National Research and Development Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah), particularly in the process of importing dragon fruit cuttings and honeycomb.

Mohamad also invited Saudi Arabia to participate in the 2024 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA), scheduled for September 11 to 22, according to KPKM.

Agricultural trade data for 2023 recorded Malaysian exports to Saudi Arabia at RM2.64 billion, contributing to a positive trade balance for the country.