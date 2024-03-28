M’sian envoys urged to be savvy on investment, trade

SEREMBAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan wants Malaysian ambassadors and High Commissioners to be knowledgeable on trade aspects to attract investment into the country.

He said that apart from maintaining good bilateral relations with other countries, expertise in exploring and attracting investment and trade is crucial to drive the country’s economy forward.

“Foreign policy should not only follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when it comes to building and maintaining bilateral diplomacy.

“I want the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors and High Commissioners to also be competent in trade to attract as many investors as possible to Malaysia,“ he told reporters after the Khatam Al-Quran Ramadan event held here today in conjunction with Nuzul Al-Quran.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, said apart from the role of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in attracting investments, it is more effective for the envoys to speak directly to investors and convince them.

He suggested that newly appointed envoys should first be placed in MIDA to familiarise themselves with the investment environment and effectively persuade potential investors to invest in Malaysia.-Bernama