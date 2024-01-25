M’sians can now get VAT refunds for goods purchased up to RM2.6k in Thailand without going through customs

The Thai government recently announced new regulations that make it easier for Malaysians to claim value-added tax (VAT) refunds on goods purchased in Thailand.

According to The Nation, when tourists purchase goods to take outside the country along with requesting a Value Added Tax (VAT) refund, they find themselves waiting in long queues and undergoing document inspections. Also previously, the previous threshold for goods to be declared was THB5,000 (RM661).

Now, the country’s purchase threshold for customs declaration has been increased to THB20,000 (approximately RM2,651) and Malaysians can request a VAT refund directly from the Revenue Department without going through customs procedures.

Besides that, the number of categories of goods requiring declaration to the Revenue Department has been increased. The list now includes items such as jewellery, gold ornaments, watches, eyeglasses, pens, smartphones, laptops or tablets, bags (excluding travel bags), and belt buckles.

The value thresholds have also been adjusted to THB40,000 for certain items, and 100,000 baht for items that can be carried on board.

To be eligible for a VAT refund, tourists must adhere to the following conditions:

- Purchased goods must be taken outside Thailand within 60 days from the date of purchase

- Goods must be purchased from shops displaying the “VAT Refund for Tourists” sign

- The total purchase amount must be at least 2,000 baht (including VAT) from the same business establishment on the same day

- On the day of purchase, customers must present their passports to the sales staff and request the Por Por 10 form from the store, along with the original tax invoice

- On the day of departure from Thailand, before check-in, the goods and the Por Por 10 form must be presented to customs officers for inspection and stamping.