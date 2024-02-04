PETALING JAYA: Those who have not registered their information in the Central Database Hub (PADU), will have their basic information automatically submitted into the system, said Statistics Department (DOSM) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Uzir said DOSM would use “existing basic data” for individuals who have not registered with PADU and mentioned that “dynamic data” was necessary for the department’s analysis, as quoted from a report by The Star.

Uzir said with the data in the system, DOSM will have an easier time analysing and carrying out census activities, on top of assisting in distributing government aid.

Furthermore, the data stored in the system will also help the government draft policies better suited to the nation’s needs.

As of Sunday (March 31), 17.65 million Malaysians aged 18 and above have registered for the PADU, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Ministry of Economy.

Over half the nation, up to 58.7 per cent, have updated their profiles in the system.

“11.55 million citizens aged 18 and above have registered and updated their profiles in PADU, which makes 17.65 million of the entire nation’s profiles, including household members under 18 years old that have successfully updated (their information) in the system,” the statement read.

Perlis recorded the highest amount of registrations at 66.9 per cent whereas Kelantan recorded the second highest amount at 65.2 per cent and Terengganu at 62.7 per cent.

Selangor recorded the lowest amount of registrations at 44.5 per cent.

