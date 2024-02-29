MACC denies contacting Wan Saiful

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki has denied that his officials contacted Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (pix) yesterday after the Tasek Gelugor MP revealed that some people had offered him a reward if he supported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Azam said he had checked the matter with his officials but it turned out that this was not the case.

“It could be that someone else contacted him. But it’s better if he (Wan Saiful) goes to the MACC or a police station to lodge a complaint.

“If someone is offered bribes or involved in corruption, it is his duty to lodge a complaint as provided in Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009.

“In this case, it is better he goes to the MACC because he mentioned it in Parliament; it is not speculation. We also want to know the details that were mentioned in the conversation with this person,“ he told reporters after attending the National Anti-Corruption Summit 2024 here today.

He also guaranteed that a transparent investigation would be conducted as long as the case fell under the jurisdiction of the MACC.

“As promised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we, the MACC, will not single out anyone if they do wrong. Even if it is a member of the government administration, we will investigate,“ he said.

Earlier, at the NAC Summit, the Prime Minister stressed that any member of his Cabinet found involved in corrupt practices must be dismissed from their positions to save the country from corruption.

On Feb 28, Wan Saiful, who is a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member, revealed that he had been contacted by the MACC shortly after he claimed that he had been offered financial remuneration to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On the case of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, who faces criminal breach of trust charges but has not yet been found, Azam said the MACC has not decided to initiate proceedings in absentia against Muhammad Adlan.

“Such a move would be the last option as we have issued an arrest warrant and believe that he can still return to Malaysia,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that Muhammad Adlan and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat, were being sought by the MACC to assist in the investigation concerning misappropriation in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers at a ministry.

The MACC said records showed that Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor left the country on May 17 and May 21, last year, respectively. -Bernama