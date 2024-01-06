MACC to probe new leads on contract allegations involving Minister’s spouse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting an extensive investigation into allegations surrounding contract awards involving a minister’s husband.

An MACC source said this follows several new complaints received regarding the appointment of a minister’s husband to provide proof of concept for a transport project by the Selangor Government.

“The complaints and information had led to new leads to be looked into. Therefore, investigations will continue to verify the authencity of the information received.

“This includes looking into the possibility of abuse of power and non-compliance of treasury directives in the appointment of the said company by the Selangor government,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Deputy MACC Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed that new leads and information were received regarding the case.

“The public is advised not to speculate or have public discussions on the issue, and instead to allow the MACC to conduct its investigations,” he said.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had previously said that the MACC had conducted an interim investigation into the issue, but added that further investigations can be conducted if there are new leads.