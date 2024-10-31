KUSKOP ensures Tamu Desa projects benefit small traders in Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) will ensure that the construction of Tamu Desa (village markets) in Sabah and Sarawak benefits the community of vendors and small traders.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that many requests have been received from elected representatives in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as vendor and small trader associations, seeking better facilities for them.

“We hope that next year we can continue the implementation of Tamu Desa premises as presented in Budget 2025.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has considered our requests and has presented a budget allocation that can be used to continue the implementation of Tamu Desa next year,” he said in a statement today.

When tabling the 2025 Budget, Anwar announced an allocation of RM100 million for the construction of stalls and the upgrading of the infrastructure of public markets under all local authorities (PBT) nationwide, business spaces for small traders at Tamu Desa in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as upgrading business facilities under Kuala Lumpur City Hall and MARA.

Ewon said that Phase 1 of the construction and upgrading of 36 Tamu Desa projects across Sabah has been completed this month.

“KUSKOP has handed over the Letter of Authorisation to district officers and assistant district officers for the construction of 18 Tamu Desa projects in the state,” he said, adding that several elected representatives from Peninsular Malaysia have also expressed interest to KUSKOP in bringing the Tamu Desa programme to their areas to assist rural residents.