MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme brings unity govt closer to people - Nurul Izzah

KOTA KINABALU: The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is a crucial starting point to introduce the Unity Government and all government agencies to the people so that they know them well, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She said that the programme is also welcome to be implemented at the state level to improve communication channels between the people and the government.

“The people can find out where they can go not only for assistance but also for issues related to business access. That is the main reason why the programme is held,“ she told reporters at the Afternoon Tea Reception with PKR branch chiefs here today.

Also present were Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Christina Liew, as well as Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman and state Assistant Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Industries Minister, Peto Galim.

Nurul Izzah added that as a party that has been involved in politics for 25 years and is now part of the Unity Government, implementing the manifesto promised by PKR to the people is not an easy task but needs to be done properly.

“But what is important is communication to convey information because if we don’t do so, how can questions that linger in the hearts (of the people) be addressed? So today’s session is also about listening because it has been a long time since we came to Sabah,“ she said.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme lasted for three days and ends at 10 pm today, focusing on three components: the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service and the People’s Well-being Initiatives. - Bernama