SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) takes seriously the issue of pollution of the Segaliud River here, which is the main source of treated water for more than 320,000 residents in the district.

The NRES in a statement today said its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii attended an Engagement and Dialogue Session with residents and representatives of government agencies here to discuss the issue today.

“According to the investigation by the Department of Environment (DOE), all palm oil mills operating around Sungai Segaliud were found to comply with the effluent emission requirements set under the Environmental Quality Act (AKAS) 1974.

“The NRES and DOE have taken proactive steps by carrying out continuous monitoring to ensure that the water quality level of Sungai Segaliud remains safe and preserved for the local residents,“ the statement said.

The ministry also warned that strict action will be taken against any premises found to be polluting the environment, in line with the amendment to the AKAS 1974 which came into effect on July 7, 2024 and provides for fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM10 million as well as mandatory imprisonment not exceeding five years.

In line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI, NRES emphasises that the responsibility of maintaining the sustainability of rivers is a collective effort that requires close collaboration between the government, the private sector and the public.

“The ministry is confident that through the cooperation and commitment of all parties, river conservation efforts can be implemented effectively for the sake of environmental sustainability for future generations,“ he said.