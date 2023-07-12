MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme to be expanded nationwide - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will expand the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme to every district nationwide, said its Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the programme serves as the best platform for the people to observe and understand the implementation of policies, initiatives and achievements of the Unity Government during its first year in office.

He also said that the programme, scheduled to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds from tomorrow until Sunday, might not be easily accessible for those outside the Klang Valley and nearby areas.

“Perhaps it is quite far for those outside Kuala Lumpur, therefore I have requested the Information Department to arrange a similar programme on a smaller scale in every district across the country,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Malaysia Hari Ini’ programme aired on TV3 today.

Elaborating on the inaugural programme, Fahmi said it will involve the participation of all ministries, agencies and government-linked companies.

“KKD’s booth will highlight the aspect of the digital economy, which is vital for the country’s economic growth. We will also address digital literacy issues, including public understanding of data security, scam prevention and secure transactions.

“This programme will also feature activities such as the MADANI Mega Sale, Rahmah Sales programme, lucky draws, counters to pay traffic summons at a discounted rate and career carnival,” he said.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said that the programme is not merely a festivity but rather a means to report to the people what has been accomplished, aside from providing various services to them.

The three-day programme, to run from 9 am to 10 pm, will focus on three components, namely the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service and the People’s Well-being Initiatives, with an anticipated attendance of over 200,000 visitors. - Bernama