Main suspect in JB kidnapping charged, police tracking down three accomplices

JOHOR BAHRU: The main suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese national’s seven-year-old son here on Dec 12 has been charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

The Chinese national, who has a Permanent Resident (PR) status in Singapore, was seriously injured while rescuing his son from a group of men who had sped off with him in a car at about 4.30 pm.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said police arrested the main suspect, who is a 41-year-old man, in front of the Taman Pelangi police station on the same day.

“The main suspect is the business partner of the boy’s father, who is also 41 years old. The suspect planned the kidnapping with three accomplices for a RM300,000 ransom.

“However, no ransom was paid,“ he said in a statement today.

Raub said the main suspect, who is a car mechanic, was charged with kidnapping under Section 363 of the Penal Code at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

He added that police are on the hunt for three local men in their 30s, who are believed to be the accomplices.

Earlier, it was reported that a kidnapping had been foiled by a Singaporean PR who claimed he sustained serious injuries as well as losing several teeth while saving his seven-year-old son from being abducted in the city. -Bernama