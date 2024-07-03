MAIS special committee monitoring online materials contradicting Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has established a special committee to closely monitor all forms of teaching and preaching materials online, which contradict the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in the state.

State Islamic and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said that the special committee was established to control and curb online preaching activities which are contrary to Selangor’s enactments, fatwas and Syariah laws.

“This special committee was established to look at such matters, including the issue of enforcement (of online material), including how enforcement can be done if the internet protocol (IP) address is outside (Selangor).

“We are looking into all of this and are determining the methods and ways to curb and control such things,” he said, at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Mohd Shafie Ngah (PN-Sungai Ramal), who wanted to know the state government’s efforts related to online dakwah activities, which are feared to deviate and contradict Selangor’s enactments, fatwas and Syariah laws.

Mohammad Fahmi said that the committee included the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).-Bernama