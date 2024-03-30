MAIWP allocates over RM 1.6 mln for Jom Balik Raya Bersama Mahasiswa programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated over RM1.6 million to facilitate the return of 10,000 students from various institutions of higher learning (IPT) across the Klang Valley to their hometowns for Aidilfitri through the ‘Jom Balik Raya Bersama Mahasiswa’ programme.

Its chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer said that for the programme, MAIWP collaborated with eight universities, including MAIWP International University College, involving 2,040 students, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Kuala Lumpur (UTMKL) (1,560), Universiti Malaya (UM) (1,800), and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) (1,140).

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) with 1,120 students each, Kolej Profesional Baitulmal Kuala Lumpur (KPBKL) (794), and Kolej Islam Antarabangsa (KIA) (426).

“This contribution covers assistance for bus and plane tickets, as well as pocket money amounting to RM100 per person, with a total allocation of RM1.628 million,” he said in his speech at the launch of the ‘Jom Balik Raya Bersama Mahasiswa’ programme at UPTM here last night.

He said that for last night alone, a total of 25 buses transported 880 students to Melaka, Johor, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu, Pahang, and Kelantan, while 600 students were flown to Sabah and Sarawak last Wednesday.

In his speech, Syed Kamarulzaman also prayed for the students’ smooth and safe journey to their hometowns, wishing for their safe arrival at their respective destinations.

Meanwhile, he said MAIWP has continued its ‘Gerobok Rezeki’ initiative in the Klang Valley this year, in collaboration with Persatuan Empayar Kebajikan Malaysia.

According to him, the initiative, initiated in 2019, aims to provide donations consisting of basic food items, educational supplies, and personal hygiene products to 10 universities over a period of one year, with a total allocation of RM3 million.

Syed Kamarulzaman said that the universities were UM, UPNM, UPTM, UKMKL, KIA, UTMKL, Politeknik Kuala Lumpur, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Kolej Queens Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

“I would like to thank all the IPTs involved in the Gerobok Rezeki programme. This reflects the universities’ continuous concern for students’ welfare and needs. I hope no students have to go hungry or experience financial difficulties,” he said.