MAIWP channels RM19.03m in Ihya’ Ramadan donations to 871 mosques, surau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) distributed RM19.03 million in zakat (tithe) funds as Ihya’ Ramadan donations to 871 mosques, surau Jumaat (surau holding Friday prayers) and surau in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said RM30,000 was allocated to mosques, RM25,000 to surau Jumaat, and RM20,000 to regular surau, an increase from the previous year.

“This reflects MAIWP’s concern to ensure the welfare and meet the needs of the Muslim community in the Federal Territories, including through the provision of diverse facilities for mosques and surau.

“I hope that with the increase in aid this year and the contributions from kariah members, all mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories will be lively with the organisation of programmes and community events throughout Ramadan,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the Mosque and Surau Management Conference and presenting the Ihya’ Ramadan Aid and the Federal Territories’ zakat fitrah certification for 1445H/2024M here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said MAIWP had channelled a one-off RM500 special aid to 32,250 Monthly Financial Assistance recipients in the Federal Territories, involving an allocation of RM16.125 million.

“The distribution of the aid starts today, March 5, and this one-off assistance is aimed at aiding this asnaf group in their preparations for Ramadan,” he said. -Bernama