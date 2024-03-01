Malaysia closely monitoring aftermath of aircraft collision at Haneda Airport

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is closely monitoring the situation following the collision between a Japan Airlines plane (JAL 516) and a Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) aircraft at Haneda Airport, Tokyo on Jan 2.

In a statement released tonight, the ministry has reported that the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo is in direct communication with officials from Japan Airlines and Japanese authorities to ascertain whether any Malaysians were among the passengers of flight JAL 516. The embassy stands ready to provide necessary assistance if required.

Reports indicate that all 379 passengers and crew members, including 8 children, on board flight JAL 516 have been successfully evacuated, with at least 17 individuals reported as injured. Unfortunately, in the tragic incident that occurred at 5:47 pm local time, five out of six crew members from the JCG aircraft have been confirmed to have lost their lives.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the incident, as well as to the people and the Government of Japan,” the statement read.

It added that Malaysians who require consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo at 20-16, Nanpeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, 150-0036 Tokyo or by call: +81-3-3476-3840 +8180-3913-3840 (emergency) or by email: mwtokyo@kln.gov.my and consular.tyo@kln.gov.my.–Bernama