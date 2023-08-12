Malaysia, Namibia have potential to deepen collaboration in education

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Namibia have the potential to deepen collaboration in the field of education to further foster global understanding and cooperation, said Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia in Namibia Datuk Dr Mohamad Rameez Yahaya.

Speaking at a Malaysia Education Fair held in Namibia’s capital Windhoek on Thursday, he said such collaborative efforts will mutually benefit both sides by empowering youth and creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, cultural understanding, and economic development.

He also emphasised Malaysia’s reputation for innovative education and the rich cultural diversity within its academic institutions, according to a statement from the High Commission in Namibia.

The education fair, organised by SEGi University & Colleges in collaboration with Aimers Axle Malaysia and a local company NP World Investment, was attended by almost 50 potential students.–Bernama