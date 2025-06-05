KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actress Sophia Ibrahim died at the age of 77 at a private hospital at 7.15pm on Monday (May 5) evening due to asthma.

The news of Sophia’s passing was confirmed by her son, Hairie Kool, whose real name is Mohd Khairi Yaacob, when contacted by Bernama.

“Yes, my mother breathed her last at a private hospital in Ampang. This afternoon my mother had a severe cough and difficulty breathing, I immediately took her to the (private medical center). My mother does have asthma,“ he said on Monday.

He said prayers for his late mother would be held at the Surau Al Hijrah, Bolton Park, Batu Caves before being buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Cemetery, Taman Batu Muda, here, at about 11am today.

Sophia began her career in acting at the age of 15 in the film Ragam P. Ramlee (1964) before starring in films such as Dr. Rushdi, Cinta 200 Ela, Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam, and Puteri Impian.

The late actress was the eldest of 10 siblings in a family that included singer and actress Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim and the late singer and actor Latiff Ibrahim.

In August last year, Bernama reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had made a contribution to the deceased to ease medical costs after she suffered from cataract.