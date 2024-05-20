PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has recently ranked 17th globally for the highest number of universities in the world according to a recent study by Statista.

The recent study saw Malaysia having 351 universities as of July 2023.

The country also ranked ninth in Asia.

The study revealed India takes the top spot globally and in Asia recording 5,349 universities estimated as of July 2023.

Indonesia comes in second internationally and in Asia with 3,277 universities while the United States of America ranked third in the world with 3,180 universities.

Meanwhile global rankings show six Malaysian universities being in the top 500, according to the World University Rankings 2024 by Times Higher Education which included 1,906 universities across 108 countries and regions.

University Malaya (UM) is ranked top among the six local universities in the 251-300 range while Universiti Teknologi Petronas in 301–350th place, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia ranked at 401–500th place, Universiti Sains Malaysia at 401–500th place, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia recorded in 401–500th place and finally Universiti Utara Malaysia ranking between 401–500th place. In the Asian region, however, only four universities in Malaysia made it to the top 100.

Universiti Teknologi Petronas came in first out of the four universities at 52nd place, University of Malaya came in 65th place while Universiti Teknologi Malaysia came in 85th place and Universiti Sains Malaysia came in last at 99th place.

Both top universities in Asia are in China which are Tsinghua University and Peking University respectively while Asia’s third top university is the National University of Singapore.