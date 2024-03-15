Malaysia strongly condemns Israel's deadly attack on UN food distribution centre in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the deadly attack by Israel on a United Nations (UN) food distribution centre in the eastern part of Rafah, in southern Gaza, on March 13.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also known as Wisma Putra, said at least one staff member of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East was killed, and another 22 were injured in the attack.

Wisma Putra described UNRWA as the lifeline for millions of Palestinians and the deliberate targeting of the very few remaining distribution centres in Gaza is illegal, utterly unconscionable and shameful.

“Malaysia reiterates its call for an immediate permanent ceasefire to stop the killing of innocent lives and ensure unimpeded, safe, sufficient and continuous access to humanitarian aid including fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.

“The blatant and unspeakable violence perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinians and the indiscriminate attacks against UN personnel and journalists must stop now,” said the ministry.

Wisma Putra said the inaction of the international community results in further senseless loss of lives and prolongs the suffering of the Palestinians.

It emphasised the need for all nations to fulfil their humanitarian, ethical, and legal responsibilities to the Palestinian people during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, at least 165 UNRWA team members have been killed, including those in the line of duty, more than 150 UNRWA facilities destroyed, including schools, and more than 400 people killed while seeking shelter under the United Nations' protection.

“Deliberate attacks against United Nations facilities, convoys and personnel are a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law,” said the ministry.

Wisma Putra also noted that Malaysia remains steadfast in its principled position that Palestinians unequivocally deserve the realisation of their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. -Bernama