Bus overturns in West Java claims 11 lives, dozens injured

JAKARTA: At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured when their tour bus overturned on a hilly road in Subang, West Java, on Saturday night.

The accident occurred near Palasari village in the Ciater sub-district around 6.45 pm local time as the bus, carrying high school students, was returning to Depok from Bandung after a farewell event.

West Java Police spokesperson Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast, in a statement on Sunday, stated, the identities of the deceased are still being confirmed, while the number of casualties is still being updated.

“We’re currently conducting a series of investigations and data collection at the scene,” added Jules.

Local media reported that among the 11 fatalities were a motorcyclist, a teacher, and nine students.

Those injured sustained both severe and minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital and health center for treatment.

Subang District Transportation Agency head Asep Setia Permana explained that the bus was intended to head towards the Cipali Toll Road in Subang.

However, he suspects that brake failure may have caused the loss of control, resulting in the tragic accident.