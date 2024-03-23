Malaysia strongly condemns terrorist attack at concert hall in Moscow

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Moscow on March 22, which resulted in the death of at least 60 people and injuries to more than 145 others.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Saturday, also confirmed that all registered Malaysians, including students in Moscow, have been accounted for and are safe.

It advised all Malaysians in Moscow to stay updated on the latest developments and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

“Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Russian Federation, in particular the bereaved families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” said the ministry.

It added that Malaysia reaffirms its stance in rejecting terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, underscoring the urgent need for a concerted international effort to eliminate the scourge of terrorism comprehensively and effectively.