KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has made final preparations before the special parliamentary session on the impact of the United States (US) retaliatory tariffs on Malaysia.

Its Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said MITI had received input from ministries and relevant parties, as well as insightful views from members of parliament from the MADANI Government Backbenchers Club.

“Tomorrow, we will conduct a post-mortem on the impact and also Malaysia’s response,” he said in a post on his social media page today.

Issues related to the US retaliatory tariffs will be the focus of the special parliamentary session at the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

The special session at 11am will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.