Malaysia subjected to 3,000 cyberattacks a day - Khaled

JOHOR BAHRU: The national defence system is subjected to around 3,000 cyberattacks a day, especially after Malaysia stated its support for Palestine,” Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

The attacks involve various parties and was not only to spy on Malaysia’s movements regarding the Gaza conflicts but attempts to hack the national defence system.

“The number of attacks rose after Malaysia stated its stand in the Palestinian issue. They not only might successfully hack into our system, but what’s important is they can entre, spy and listen, as well as monitor our movements and conversations in the Palestine issue and other matters.

“So it’s not only physically but in terms of cybersecurity, every day more or less 3,000 attacks, efforts to hack into our system by various parties,” he told reporters after a breaking fast event with army personnel at the Army Training Centre in Ulu Tiram here tonight.

On the arrest of an Israeli man with six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, he said the Defence Ministry is ready to assist the police in the matter.

“If asked, we are ready to help, but the country’s internal security is under the police’s jurisdiction. We believe they can carry out the responsibility in investigating the matter.

“But at the ministry level, we will boost the national security controls,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled had earlier visited two army personnel, Staff Sgt Iwot Gungkil and Cpl Morrison Ferlix, at the Desa PULADA family house, and presented a replica cheque for army quarters maintenance totalling RM199.5 million to Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.