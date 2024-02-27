Malaysia, Uzbekistan sealed five-year agreement to strengthen statistical practices

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Uzbekistan have sealed a five-year agreement aimed at strengthening statistical practices and facilitating cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding sealed between the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) and Uzbekistan Statistics Agency, both parties have committed to advancing the field of statistics and enhancing the capacity of their respective National Statistics Systems (NSS).

“With the joint commitment of DOSM and the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency, we are confident that this partnership will be fruitful and lead to initiatives aligning with the overarching goal of socio-economic development.

“We look forward to the positive outcomes that this MoU will bring to both agencies and their respective countries,” DOSM Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said in a statement.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Feb 26 at the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations in New York, in conjunction with the 55th United Nations Statistical Commission (UN55SC), which is currently taking place from Feb 27-March 1, 2024.

UN55SC is a summit convening chief statisticians worldwide.

The agreement would focus on strengthening statistical capabilities by exchanging knowledge, best practices, and technical expertise in statistical methodologies through joint training programs and activities.

Mohd Uzir also expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that the MoU signifies a commitment to excellence in statistical practices.

“By pooling our knowledge and expertise, DOSM and the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency aim to contribute significantly to the advancement of statistical capabilities in our respective nations and globally,” he added.

Echoing him, the Director of the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhodir Begalov, said the agency is excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents.

“We believe that by working together, we can leverage our strengths and contribute meaningfully to the enhancement of statistical systems, promoting a culture of data-driven decision-making,” he said. -Bernama