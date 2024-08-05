Male PWD murdered in robbery in Kubang Semang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man with disability (PWD) was found dead with his hands and feet tied while his mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth in a robbery at his family’s residence in Guar Perahu, Kubang Semang here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the 40-year-old victim was a mute while his mother was also tied up in a separate room in the house after suspects broke into the residence.

“The police received a report regarding the incident at 8.36 am from an octogenarian who reported that his house had been ransacked and suspected that there was a robbery while his son was unconscious.

“The elderly citizen said upon checking his wife’s room, he found that the woman in her 70s had her hands and feet tied with wire while her mouth was stuffed with a cloth and taped and she suffered an injury on her right finger,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said the man then checked his son’s room and found him with his hands and feet tied while his mouth was covered with a cloth with taped and was unconscious on the floor.

Helmi said the victim was confirmed dead by Bukit Mertajam Hospital medical officers who made an examination at the scene of the incident and his body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for an autopsy.

He said further investigation revealed that the incident was believed to have been carried out by two men who used machete to enter the house before tying up the two victims and then ransacked the room and took cash and a television set and fled.

Following the incident, the police arrested a local man in his 40s to help investigate the case and a check found that the suspect has 10 past records related to crime and drugs.

According to him efforts to track down other suspect involved in the incident are underway and the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.