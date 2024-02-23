Man arrested for drug trafficking, various drugs worth RM7,346 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate and seized two kilogrammes of cannabis and 100 Erimin 5 pills worth RM7,346 in the vicinity of a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Maju 13, here on Wednesday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the drugs were found in a Proton Persona.

He said the drug trafficking syndicate had been active in the Klang Valley for the past six months.

“The modus operandi is to supply drugs to customers on order. Police are still investigating to identify the source of the drug supplies.

“The suspect has four previous drug-related convictions and has been remanded for seven days until Feb 28 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said in a statement today.

Ashari said police also seized a car. The total value of the drugs seized is about RM50,404.

He said the total amount of drugs seized could be supplied to 2,106 drug users. -Bernama