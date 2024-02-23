Man beaten to death in Semenyih positive for cannabis, methampetamine

PETALING JAYA: The man who was beaten to death by a group of individuals in Semenyih tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, 42, had 10 prior criminal records relating to drug offences and was wanted for a drug offence, he added.

“Autopsy revealed no significant injury on the body of the victim that could result in death, but we are still waiting for the pathology lab report to figure out the real cause of death,” he said when asked to comment on the incident at a media conference after the handing over of duties of Petaling Jaya district police chief from ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid to ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar here today.

He said that the police have arrested two more male suspects, 23 and 40, around Kajang yesterday to assist with investigations and were in the process of applying for remand.

“Overall, the police have arrested seven individuals to facilitate investigations. Two drivers involved in accidents with the victim have lodged police reports,” he said, and did not deny the possibility that the police would call individuals who issued statements about the incident to assist in investigations.

The victim, who was driving a Proton Saga, had been dragged from his car after he skidded and hit the fencing of a housing area and was beaten up by a group of men in the incident that occurred around 9.20 pm.

He was also tied by the suspects and left lying on the road near his car before medical personnel from an ambulance arrived and confirmed that he had died.

On the Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin murder, Hussein said no new information had been obtained even though the RM20,000 offer had been made by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation.

“Till today, no one has come forward to provide new information about the case, but we are not giving up and will continue investigating,” he added. -Bernama