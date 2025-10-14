Wan Saiful, four division leaders sacked

PETALING JAYA: Following his expulsion from Bersatu, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan asserted that the party and Perikatan Nasional do not belong to any individual and must never be used as a vehicle to

“save oneself or one’s family”.

He confirmed receiving official notification of his sacking from Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board via WhatsApp at 10.45pm yesterday.

The Tasek Gelugor MP also raised concerns about the implications of the disciplinary move, adding that both he and fellow MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who was suspended from the party for one term, are elected members of the Supreme Leadership Council.

“With one of us sacked and the other suspended, the number of (council) members elected by the grassroots has decreased.

“This opens the door for more appointed members to dominate the council,” he said at a press conference in Parliament that was broadcast live yesterday.

“We will review and consider our next steps.”

He predicted that a council meeting may be held soon, even while both Fayhsal and him remain within their 14-day appeal window and are barred from attending.

He said both of them remain loyal to Bersatu’s founding struggle, despite the disciplinary action.

“We remain steadfast in our fight for Bersatu.

“This is the party we helped build with the grassroots and division leaders, sacrificing much to strengthen it from the ground up.

“We will stay with the party and go through its internal processes.”

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said he received his suspension notice at about 10.30pm yesterday.

He questioned the integrity of the Disciplinary Board, alleging family ties between its members and certain party leaders.

“I also question the governance of the board in how it conducts investigations.

“When I was summoned last week, the accuser was not even present. Is that Bersatu’s standard?”

Despite his suspension, Fayhsal affirmed his loyalty to the party, adding that he is exploring legal and internal options.

He also criticised the timing and judgment behind the disciplinary action.

He pointed out that opposition leader and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s Budget 2026 speech was gaining traction with the public on Monday.

“Today (Tuesday), that momentum has been overshadowed by this episode.

“We sense something unhealthy is happening within the party.”

He added that both he and Wan Saiful would not back down, adding that they remain elected MPs entrusted by the people to represent their voices.

Four other Bersatu division chiefs, Mohd Azrudin Md Idris, Mohd Faizal Asmar, Mohd Fahdli Ismail and Mohd Isa Mohd Saidi, were also sacked by the party.

All were summoned by the Disciplinary Board on Oct 8, and action was taken after what the party said was a thorough investigation under Clause 9.1.4 and the Members’ Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Wan Saiful had earlier been investigated over his alleged involvement in the signing of statutory declarations purportedly linked to efforts to unseat party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.